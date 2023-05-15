The Toyota Prius is finally sexy and you can order it from now on.

The Prius has always been synonymous with goat wool socks, but Toyota has been busy in recent years to shake off their boring image. That works well with cars like the GR Yaris, the GR 86 and the new Supra. And the Prius? That is of course still a hybrid, but it is now a sexy hybrid.

Toyota surprised us with the fifth generation Prius in November, but they had not yet revealed the price. Toyota is doing that now, because the presale of the brand new hybrid starts today. And then it is of course useful if there is a price tag.

The price of the new Toyota Prius comes to €44,695. As a private individual, you can still benefit from subs… Oh no, wait, it is not a fully electric car. The Prius always has a plug, because it is only available as a plug-in hybrid.

The new Toyota Prius is about € 5,000 more expensive than its predecessor, which was in the price lists from 39 grand. You can earn back the additional price, because the Prius is also more economical than its predecessor.

We did not yet know the exact electric range, but Toyota now reports that the Prius can drive up to 86 km electrically (according to the WLTP). The previous Prius only got 50 km away, and that was still measured according to the NEDC method.

For the mentioned price of € 44,695 you get standard features such as heated seats, electric seat controls, a reversing camera, two-zone climate control and windscreen heating on your Toyota Prius. In itself you have little to complain about.

Competition

We also take a look at the competition, if there is one. The arch-rival of the Prius has always been the Hyundai Ionic, but it is no longer available. The Honda Insight has been discontinued for 9 years now. This means that the Prius is actually back in its own niche. The Prius will mainly compete with the sea of ​​crossovers.

To name a few:

Citroën C5 Aircross: €42,850

Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid: €44,695

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI Plug-in Hybrid 4WD: €44,995

Peugeot 408 Hybrid 180: €46,170

Hyundai Tucson 1.6 T-GDI PHEV: €46,995

Volvo XC40 Recharge T4: €49,795

While it’s a bit tricky to compare these cars head-to-head, the new Toyota Prius doesn’t come out too bad in terms of pricing. It should also be noted that these cars all have a smaller electric range. Of course they are also clumsy crossovers, while the Prius is as smooth as an eel.

The new Toyota Prius is now available to order. You can expect the first deliveries in the Netherlands in the third quarter.

This article The price of the Prius: we have it appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

