A few days ago PlayStation revealed the existence of the new PS5 Pro as well as its prices and specifications. Although what was surely expected to be a big announcement became the center of much criticism from users.

Most of the complaints were directed towards its $700 price tag, which obviously gave rise to the typical comments of ‘that’s enough to build a PC’ But is this really true? Here we tell you.

The PlayStation 5 Pro offers several things in the graphics section

Let’s start with everything that the PlayStation 5 Pro will offer when it hits the market, since everything will really focus on better performance and visualization of video games. It will have an improved GPU with more compute units and faster memory. This will make gameplay rendering feel much smoother.

It will have advanced ray tracing to offer more dynamic reflections and light refraction at three times the speed of current PS5 models. Finally, it will have upscaling with the help of artificial intelligence. In addition, they will include a new feature called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution that will offer super-sharp images with an extraordinary level of detail.

Source: PlayStation

All this for $700 plus another $75 if you want to add a disk reader. This would be approximately 15,500 Mexican pesos, not including import costs and taxes. Adding these could bring the number up to about 20,000.

So a PS5 Pro would cost similarly to a gaming laptop. Which we know tend to suffer when playing very demanding games like Wukong either Alan Wake II.

Building a PC with similar specifications is not that cheap.

Now, those who want to build their own PC with power similar to that of the PS5 Pro will face a fairly considerable investment. In fact, one of Digital Foundry’s analysts stated that the graphics card that comes closest to the specifications of this PlayStation model is the RTX 4070.

A quick internet search will show you that one of these cards costs between 12 and 16 thousand Mexican pesos. Just for the card you would be spending something similar to a PS5 Pro.

SOURCE: Nvidia

Obviously, to make the full leap towards a gaming PC you would have to buy the power supply, motherboard, monitor, hard drive, cooling system, etc. Which will make the cost go up quite a bit. It would be between 1,500 and 3,000 dollars as a minimum or between 30,000 and 60,000 Mexican pesos.

Of course, this also has its pros and cons. Among the pros is that you would save yourself from having to pay to play online and being able to save your games in the cloud. Not to mention the enormous flexibility in terms of graphics and other situations.

Among the cons, besides the cost, is that building a PC is a fairly complex process, especially compared to consoles like PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox. With these you just buy them, plug them in and you’re good to go. There’s really no need to look at components or adjust monitors.

For $700 you can build a PC, but not one with the same power as the PlayStation 5 Pro

The comments that say you can build a PC for $775 for the PS5 Pro are correct. Although it will surely not be a team capable of running the most demanding titles of the current generation.

Still, we don’t think this new PlayStation console is a must-have and you should jump right into it without looking back. Especially if you already have the original or slim model.

After all, most of its improvements are graphical and honestly this generation has not been characterized by its visual section.. Outside of a few titles, most look slightly better than PS4 or Xbox One titles. Is it really worth $700 just because they look slightly better?

Source: PlayStation

We know that we are nobody to tell you what to do with your money and you are free to use it as you wish. You may want your games to look as good as possible. But perhaps it would be better to wait for more titles to really push this generation forward and then decide whether to stick with consoles or join the PC gaming side.

