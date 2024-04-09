For fans of the Nintendo universe and the world of video games in Amazon Mexico the price of the Nintendo Switch Neon 32GB console version 1.1, imported standard edition, with a 47% DISCOUNT above the list price of $8,799 pesos so the gaming device can be purchased for a limited time at a special cost of $4,699 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE. The standard console can be purchased with the offer price of $4,699 pesos in cash payment through bank debit and credit cards that give a term of up to 12 months without interest. If you are interested in a longer payment term, you can opt for the 24-month scheme with a financing cost whose monthly payments are detailed in a table below. Below you will find out the characteristics of the product.

What are the features of the Nintendo Switch Neon console, standard edition, 64GB with a 47% DISCOUNT.

– 32 GB of storage.

– Nintendo Switch Neon Standard Edition.

– Portable gaming system.

– Red, black and aqua color.

– Version 1.1.

– Two Joy-Con controls.

– 6.2 inch screen.

– Imported (international).

– Two Joy-Con controls.

– 6.2 inch screen.

– Imported (international).





What payment methods does the standard Nintendo Switch Neon 32GB console offer with a 47% DISCOUNT on Amazon Mexico?

If you are looking for a Nintendo Switch Neon 32GB consoleversion 1.1, standard edition imported into Amazon Mexico, this model has a 47% DISCOUNT on its original price of $8,799 pesos, so it remains at a special price of $4,699 Mexican pesos for a limited time. The console for gamers can be purchased in cash, with participating debit and credit cards, the latter give you the facility to pay the product in up to 12 monthly payments without interest, however, if you need a longer term you can opt for a scheme to 24 months with a financing cost that represents an interest that is specified in the following table.

TERM IN MONTHS PAYMENT FOR EACH MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $260.01* $1,541.27 $6,240.27 18 months $319.79* $1,057.28 $5,756.28 12 months $391.58 FREE $4,699 9 months $522.11 FREE $4,699 6 months $783.16 FREE $4,699 3 months $1,566.33 FREE $4,699

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

