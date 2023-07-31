The upper limit of the cost of the most budgetary Lada will remain 700 thousand rubles. This was announced on July 29 by the head of AvtoVAZ, Maxim Sokolov, during the Russia-Africa summit.

“Now, having once again worked out our production plans until the end of the year, we have focused on the production of the most budget cars, primarily Granta and Niva cars, increasing their production volumes. We also increased the release of their most budget modifications, the simplest in terms of configuration and availability of options, so that they are the most accessible to our customers, ”Sokolov quotes TASS.

According to the president of AvtoVAZ, the most budget model of the plant, Lada Granta, will cost less than 700 thousand rubles.

“At the same time, Granta will already be equipped with new options, restored, such as, for example, an airbag. But it will still remain below 700 thousand rubles,” summed up Sokolov.

Earlier, on July 31, AvtoVAZ resumed car production after a three-day corporate holiday. The break lasted from 26 to 30 July. According to the manufacturer, the winter part of the planned break was postponed to July, which had to be done due to a shortage of components in production.