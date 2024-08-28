The fight against the climate change has led the global community to adopt structural measures to reduce carbon emissions and move towards a sustainable economy. However, this path towards a lower emissions model will inevitably have the counterpart of substantially increasing inflationary overcosts, which will affect the global economy over the next 10 years. Thus, “attempts to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5° could add 1.6% to inflation each year”, the report highlights The inflated cost of the energy transitionproduced by Carmignac.

Energy is a fundamental pillar of the modern economy. From production to consumption, each stage of the value chain depends largely on its availability and costs. Therefore, the transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, although necessary, is bound to cause additional inflationary pressure. However, the asset manager insists that it is worth embarking on this goal, which was outlined at the time by the Paris Agreement, since the alternative is much more expensive, less predictable and less controlled.

Unmitigated climate change poses a constant threat to the global economy. Without significant reversal action, climate change will continue to cause natural disasters and disruptions in weather patterns, disrupting supply chains and, consequently, raising prices for goods and services. These negative shocks could lead to high and volatile inflation, affecting output and overall economic well-being. As an approximation, the European Central Bank estimates that, without mitigation, the physical effects of global warming could add between 1% and 3% to annual headline inflation over the next decade alone. In this context, the energy transition becomes an urgent necessity, although not without challenges.

Carmignac’s report identifies several key components that will contribute to the greenflation or green inflation due to a demand pressure on the resources needed for this transition. Demand for critical goods such as metals and minerals needed for renewable energy technologies is increasing. Since 2022, for example, the price of wind turbines has risen by 40%. As such, prices for green metals (nickel, zinc, copper, and others) are expected to double over the next decade, adding 0.1% annually to global inflation.

For its part, the decrease in investment in fossil infrastructure The transition to green energy —less attractive in the long term due to its apparent obsolete nature— will reduce hydrocarbon production, raising oil prices by approximately 20% annually. This phenomenon will add 0.8% to inflation. Likewise, the huge investment required for the transition will divert resources from other areas of the economy, increasing prices and interest rates. In addition, the adoption of new green technologies, which have a significant cost, will generate an inflationary increase of 0.7%.

Despite the short- and medium-term inflationary impacts, “the energy transition promises long-term economic benefits,” the report recalls. One of the main ones is the potential reduction in the marginal costs of electricity. Renewable energies, such as solar and wind, have significantly lower operational impacts than renewables. fossil fuels once the infrastructure is up and running.

Furthermore, Carmignac points out, this transition will reduce dependence on energy imports, thereby improving energy security and strengthening the local economy. At the same time, despite all the uncertainties that this process unleashes, it also has the potential to create millions of jobs in emerging sectors, boosting economic growth.

The report makes clear that the energy transition, while essential to mitigate climate change, is not without costs. greenflation It is a reality that governments, businesses and individuals will have to face. And “carefully managing these inflationary impacts will be crucial to minimise their effect on the economy and ensure a fair and sustainable transition.” The French asset manager, in fact, stresses that if the energy transition is carried out in its entirety, central banks will have to decide if we let this transitory inflation pass or rely on it to cause deflation in other parts of the economy.

