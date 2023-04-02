Making decisions creates the future of tomorrow; many times in life a season of pain is spent, to create an eternity of gain.

“For this slight momentary tribulation produces in us an ever more excellent and eternal weight of glory.” 2 Corinthians 4:17. To advance in the destiny of life it is important to be able to demonstrate some practical principles that will help in the desired success; what you hear repeatedly in the end you will believe it, every teacher knows the law of repetition is important, scholars say you must hear things 16 times before you truly believe it, if not watch the tv commercials it just takes time to absorb and see a message; Jesus Christ He taught the same message over and over again.

“Again Jesus spoke to them. Saint John 8:12. Fundamental is knowing the power of words, our faith comes from hearing and hearing the word of God; the words created the world, the words you say create your own world; “For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks” Luke 6:45. If we want to see something we have never seen we must do something we have never done; every start is difficult, starting to crawl for a child and starting to take the first step is more; many in life fail because they are not willing to make the respective changes, they reject changing jobs, the city, they remain in their comfort zone, but others cross the barrier of conformity, Jesus time after time always challenged people so that they would do something that they had never done, obedience to God and his word is the test of faith, Ruth left her native country of Moab to live with Naomi, it was there where she met Boaz and her life changed forever; Pedro got out of the boat to walk on the water, every human being who wants to create a better future must do things that are meaningless to human reason; success is that each person knows the value of it; Jesus He knew his value, perhaps many around him never will, but God did and you yourself, your gifts and talents, Jesus always honored those who knew their value, he thanked the woman who washed his feet; “The gift or gift of man widens the way and leads him before the great” Proverbs 18:16.

What you do not know about yourself limits you, but in God’s hands your life will be expanded and dimensioned.

