Mexico.- There is a drop in the dollar price against the Mexican currency at the close of Wednesday, the US currency has presented resistance to the technical recession during the last few days.

The dollar price against the peso it went from $19.87 yesterday, to $19.94 Mexican pesos at the close of this Tuesday, it had an increase of -0.02% today.

The price of the US currency closed 7 cents lower than yesterday and 3 cents lower than its highest point this morning.

During the first half of 2022, the Mexican peso (MXN) was one of the four international currencies that appreciated the most against the dollar (USD), with a positive 2.04%.

Dollar to pesos at the teller window: Purchase and sale of dollars in banks in Mexico

In a broader comparison of various banks in Mexico, the dollar price for sale closed today at an average of $20.03. On the other hand, in the purchase, it is averaged at the window at $18.98 pesos each unit.

These are the dollar prices over the counter at the main banking institutions in Mexico:

Price of the dollar today in Banks of Mexico October 26, 2022 Bank Purchase price Sale price BBVA Bancomer 19.27 20.17 Citibanamex 19.37 20.48 Banxico 19,852 19,858 Azteca Bank 19.05 19.84 Banorte 18.80 20.20 scotiabank 18.00 21.00

For payments of obligations in official institutions, the USD is valued at $19.95 MXN. On the SAT, the dollar has a value of $19.87.