Mexico.- There is an increase in the dollar price US currency against the Mexican currency at the close on Thursday, the US currency has been falling in the face of technical recession for the past few days.

The dollar price Against the peso it went from $19.36 yesterday to $19.39 Mexican pesos at the close of this Thursday, it had an increase of 0.16% today.

The price of the US currency closed 3 cents higher than yesterday and unchanged from its highest point today in the morning.

During the first half of 2022, the Mexican peso (MXN) was one of the four international currencies that appreciated the most against the dollar (USD), with a positive 2.04%.

Dollar to pesos at the window: Buy and Sell dollars in banks in Mexico

In a broader comparison of various banks in Mexico, the dollar price for sale closed today at an average of $19.72. On the other hand, when buying, the average at the window is $18.68 pesos each unit.

These are the dollar prices American at the teller window in the main banking institutions in Mexico:

Price of the dollar today in Banks of Mexico November 24, 2022 Bank Purchase price Sale price BBVA Bancomer 18.74 19.64 citibanamex 18.69 19.84 Banxico 19,358 19,364 Azteca Bank 18.60 19.39 Banorte 18.20 19.60 Scotiabank 17.50 20.50

For payment of obligations in official institutions, the USD is valued at $19.4667 MXN. For its part in the SAT, the dollar has a value of $19.3683.