Mexico.- There is an increase in the dollar price against the Mexican currency at the close of Friday, the US currency had been falling in the face of technical recession for the past few days.

The price of the dollar against the peso went from $19.33 yesterday, to $19.49 Mexican pesos at the close of this Friday, it had an increase of 0.28% today.

The price of the US currency closed 16 cents lower than yesterday and 9 cents lower than its highest point this morning.

During the first half of 2022, the Mexican peso (MXN) was one of the four international currencies that appreciated the most against the dollar (USD), with a positive 2.04%.

Dollar to pesos at the teller window: Purchase and sale of dollars in banks in Mexico

In a broader comparison of various banks in Mexico, the dollar price for sale closed today at an average of $19.79. On the other hand, in the purchase, it is averaged at the window at $18.73 pesos each unit.

These are the dollar prices over the counter at the main banking institutions in Mexico:

Price of the dollar today in Banks of Mexico November 11, 2022 Bank Purchase price Sale price BBVA Bancomer 18.88 19.78 Citibanamex 18.93 19.98 Banxico 19,561 19,567 Azteca Bank 18.70 19.49 Banorte 18.40 19.80 scotiabank 17.50 20.60

We recommend you read:

For payments of obligations in official institutions, the USD is valued at $19.58 MXN. On the SAT, the dollar has a value of $19.39.