In a context of high political and economic uncertainty and while the Argentine Economy Minister, Silvina Batakis, is in the US to talk with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Parallel exchange rates give this Monday a respite after several weeks of escalation.



(Read: The strong dollar shakes the economy of Latin America)

The price of the US dollar in the informal exchange market in Argentina fell 8 pesos this Monday, to 330 pesos per dollarr, after reaching a new record value last Friday and accumulating an increase of 38% so far this month, amid growing uncertainty among investors.

While in the wholesale market it increased 65 cents, to 130.39 pesos per unit for sale, in the first operations of this Monday. At these values, the gap between the official price and the so-called “blue dollar” (informal) is 153%.

The value of the dollar of the financial mechanisms for more sophisticated investors that with its escalation -up to 29% so far this month- also reflected the financial turmoil in recent weeks, they operated down this Monday, between 0.9% and 1.7%, which is understood as a response to exchange measures adopted by the Central Bank last week.

The price of the dollar in Argentina has risen steadily since the end of last June, when restrictions on access to foreign currency were added and then the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, resigned, amid financial tensions and political differences within the government coalition.

batakiswho was sworn in on July 4, assumed saying that he was going to work to advance to the fiscal balance, but has failed to calm the markets. The country risk index rose 1% this Monday, to 2,971 basis points.

props

In this context, Batakis is on a trip to the United States, with an intense schedule of meetings not only with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, and the Treasury’s Counselor for International Affairs, David Lipton, and the General Director of Operations of the World Bank, Axel Von Trotsenburg, but also with US companies that work in Argentina, analysts and investors.

The Government of Alberto Fernández and the IMF sealed an agreement last March to refinance a loan of more than 40,000 million dollars granted to the Executive of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) in 2018.

This understanding includes an extended facility program (EFF), which contemplates a reduction in Argentina’s fiscal deficit to 2.5% of GDP in 2022, a contraction of monetary assistance to the Treasury to 1% of GDP and an increase in net international reserves of 5.8 billion dollars this year.

Silvina Batakis declaring as the new Minister of Economy. Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Meanwhile, there are no big news from the fiscal front, which is what would most help to calm the storm.

Market analysts give little chance that the goals of the agreement can be met and these expectations fuel financial turbulence, so the result of Batakis’s conversation with IMF officials is awaited.

“Even without continuing to climb free quotes, the current exchange gaps, which are the highest in 40 years, look unsustainable,” warns a report by Portfolio Personal Inversiones.

Regarding the Argentine sovereign debt, PPI indicates that “the weak macroeconomic scenario and the political noise are the main negative drivers of the Argentine debt, which, given the lack of direction, awaits signs of a clear course.”

EFE

More world news

– Canada: shooting near Vancouver leaves ‘several victims’

– Joe Biden: doctor says he has ‘overcome’ almost all symptoms of covid

– Earthquake in Ecuador: two injured and 38 homes affected