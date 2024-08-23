Ciudad Juárez— The price of the dollar fell almost 50 cents today, going from 19.50 pesos to 19.03 pesos in the international Forex market on the eve of Jerome Powell, president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), who meets today at the Jackson Hole bankers symposium.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero Base, explained that this is the “Powell effect,” since his comments could fuel speculation that the Fed would begin cutting interest rates as early as next month.

“Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak today at the Jackson Hole bankers symposium.

His comments could increase speculation that the Fed will begin interest rate cuts in September,” he posted on his social network X.

The specialist added that in Mexico, this Friday the National Electoral Institute (INE) will begin to discuss the allocation of plurinominal deputies, which, she said, is relevant due to the possibility of overrepresentation of the Morena party and its allies.

He added that the Constitutional Affairs Committee is also expected to discuss the ruling on the elimination of seven autonomous bodies, a fact that implies a high risk for the Mexican economy and would be a deterioration of the institutional framework for transparency in the public sector and competition between private entities.