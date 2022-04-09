Mexico.- The dollar price in Mexico presented an increase in its value in the purchase and sale in the windows of the country, since the exchange rate On a national average this Saturday, April 9, it registered a rise of $0.0059 pesos more compared to yesterday (The price of the dollar this April 8, 2022).

The American dollar presents an average value in the exchange rate this morning at the points of sale and purchase in Mexico, this Saturday, April 9, $20.1356 Mexican pesos.

The variables of the dollar have maintained a lack of control in their value in the banks of Mexicoone of the main ones is the effects that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic has brought to the global economy.

Throughout the world, the price of the dollar has been changing, in one of the most important currencies as it is considered universal, entering almost all the economies of the planet.

However, each bank in Mexico presents a variable value in the purchase and sale of dollars in the territory of the Republic.

The price of the US dollar at the purchase window is averaged at $19.9145.

While its window value per sale averages $20.3567.

This is how the price of the dollar is found in some of the banks in Mexico.

Price of the dollar/eldolar.info

For payments of obligations in official institutions, it is valued at $20.1605 Mexican pesos. In the SAT it is valued at $20,1605.

Dollar/peso:

