At the official exchange rate, 1 real is equivalent to 67.9 Argentine pesos; in parallel, the Brazilian currency is worth 162.50 pesos

18 days before the elections in Argentina, the price of “blue dollar” –the parallel exchange rate– broke a record this Wednesday (4.Oct.2023) and US$1 cost 850 Argentine pesos. The official dollar – regulated by the Argentine government – ​​remained stable and was quoted at 365 pesos for sale and 347 pesos for purchase.

The parallel dollar rose 33 pesos and closed the day at 838 (buy) and 843 (sell).

At the official price, 1 real equivalent at 67.9 Argentine pesos. At parallel exchange rates, the Brazilian currency is worth 162.50 pesos.

The exchange rate is controlled in the country. Argentina has a policy of restricting the purchase of dollars. Few sectors are able to access the country’s official dollar.

In August, the Argentina’s annual inflation rose to 124.4%. The increase was 11 percentage points compared to the 113.4% recorded in July.

The monthly rate in August was 12.4% – the highest in the country in 21 years.