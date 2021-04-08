The reduction, which will reach 250 euros next year, benefits hundreds of students who have to study a postgraduate degree to practice
Students from the two public universities in the Region who enroll in an enabling master’s degree (those that are required to practice a profession, such as a lawyer, secondary school teacher, psychologist or engineer, among others) will pay 30% less than the tuition in two years. At the moment, the discount for the next course will be around.
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#price #qualifying #masters #degrees #UMU #UPCT #drop #years
Leave a Reply