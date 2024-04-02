After a period of market downturn that hit companies such as Samsung and Western Digital, large manufacturers are now preparing to recover the money lost through a policy of increase in SSD prices very aggressive. According to analysts, the recent growth in demand for SSDs will push the giants of the sector to make as much profit as possible, with Samsung leading the way with expected increases across the entire range.

Increases up to 25%

A Samsung 980 Pro SSD

According to what reported by TrendForce, the increase in prices of SSDs will affect all segments, with different proportions: Consumer SSDs could see a 10-15% increasewhile the Enterprise SSDs could even reach increases of 25%.

Producers are in fact trying to obtain greater profits, increasing production on the one hand and keeping prices high, taking advantage of the growth in demand in recent months.



Among the manufacturers at the forefront of this new policy is Samsung: the Korean giant predicts an increase of up to 15% across the entire SSD range. The new Samsung 990 Evo could therefore be among the first products involved.

The upward trend could also persist in the coming quarters: to reach the optimal price level, a general increase of 40% is required.