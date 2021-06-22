The prices of soybeans and corn in their closest contract ended higher at the beginning of the week in the Chicago market, while wheat adjusted with a drop of US $ 0.46.

The July oilseed contract advanced US $ 6.98 to US $ 519.92 a ton, while the August position climbed US $ 5.60 to end the day at US $ 503.48 a ton.

The fundamentals of the rise lay in the continuity of the opportunity purchases of the funds that began on Friday, estimated the firm Granar.

Price of soybeans in the Chicago market

“Likewise, it should be taken into account that the forecasts continue to mark the chance of rains greater than the normal marks, so the volatility of prices is guaranteed for the wheels to come,” the firm warned.

For its part, corn grew to its closest position by US $ 1.57 and stood at US $ 259.53 per ton, as a result of “opportunity purchases of funds and commercials.”

On the other hand, the most distant positions presented negative results “due to the rains of the weekend, which included more areas with a moisture deficit than was seen in the case of soybeans,” said Granar.

Finally, wheat lost US $ 0.46 and ended the session at US $ 243.06 per ton.

“The losses were minimal as a result of the scarce rains that have fallen so far in North Dakota, which are unable, for the moment, to reverse the severe drought conditions that dominate the soils of the main producing state,” said Granar.