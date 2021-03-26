The value of soybeans fell today more than US $ 5 in the Chicago market after the collapse of the price of oil, which closed with a fall of more than US $ 55 due to a profit taking, while the values ​​of wheat and corn operated higher.

The May contract for the oilseed fell 0.97% (US $ 5.05) to US $ 514.60 per ton. Meanwhile, the contract agreed for July fell 0.94% (US $ 4.87) to settle at US $ 511.20 per ton.

The fundamentals of the decline lay in the collapse in oil prices, which marked a significant retraction of 4.54% (US $ 55.11), at US $ 1,156.97 per ton, as a result of a strong profit taking by part of hedge funds, since the demand for the derivative remains stable at high levels, indicated market sources.

To this was added a closure of positions by investment funds, pending the report of grain stock and planting intention in the United States that will be published next week by the Department of Agriculture of that country (USDA).

On the other hand, soybean meal fell US $ 0.7 and closed the day at US $ 447.20 per ton.

Conversely, corn rose 1.09% (US $ 2.36) and stood at US $ 217.51 ​​per ton, due to opportunity purchases after the falls recorded in yesterday’s session.

However, “the USDA is expected to announce that the planting intention for the next season will be very high, which would put a ceiling on prices,” said the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR).

By last, Wheat gained 0.12% (US $ 0.28) and reached US $ 225.33 per ton at the end of the day, due to technical purchases after hitting the minimum in three months due to the successive drops that occurred in the last week.

However, good production conditions in the United States and Russia moderated the rise.