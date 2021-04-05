The price of soybeans today gained US $ 3.95 in the Chicago market, while wheat rose US $ 2.57, and corn fell back in its shortest contracts and advanced in the furthest.

The May contract for the oilseed rose 0.76% (US $ 3.95) to US $ 519.10 per ton, at the same time as that of July it did so by 0.62% (US $ 3.22) to end the day at US $ 516.43 per ton.

The rationale for the increase was based on “the prospect of export demand that remains robust in a context of scarce supply in the US,” the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR) reported.

In addition, upward pressures continue after the USDA reported last Wednesday that the planting intention for the next season is well below market expectations.

Its by-products presented dissimilar results, since flour fell 0.95% (US $ 4.30) to US $ 447.86 per ton, while oil rose 1.30% (US $ 14.99) to close at US $ 1,164.24 per ton.

For its part, corn in its May contract fell 1.16% (US $ 2.56) and stood at US $ 217.80 per ton, as a result of “the closing of positions and profit taking by investment funds, after the cereal hit 8-year highs last week.”

Contracts with longer maturities, meanwhile, closed higher underpinned by concerns about US production after the USDA reported last week that growers plan to plant less acreage than the market expected.

By last, wheat rose 1.14% (US $ 2.57) to US $ 227.08 per ton, due to some concern about the state of the crop in some regions of the American Midwest after low temperatures were recorded towards the end of last week.