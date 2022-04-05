The high inflation derived from the increase in the cost of raw materials, energy and, also, the transport strike, has put Spanish farmers on a war footing.

Not only because of the sharp rise in costs experienced in its activity, especially because of the rise in fuel prices in recent weeks, but also because of the enormous difference between what is paid at origin by producers compared to what is charged in destination. That is, in supermarkets. A gap that is close to 800% in products such as garlic and 700% in oranges.

This follows from the evolution of the prices of the latest Price Index in Origin and Destination of food (IPOD) that is prepared monthly by the agricultural organization COAG and that would already include the impact of inflation of 9.8% registered by the Spanish economy in March.

Specifically, garlic multiplied its cost by 8.58 from the price in the field to the retail price in stores, going from being priced at 0.69 euros per kilogram at origin to being sold at destination at an average of 5.92 euros per kilo.

For their part, oranges cost 711% more than the price paid to farmers in the field on the store shelves, that is, 8.11 times more, when marking a price of 0.18 euros per kilo at origin. and sold at destination for an average of 1.46 euros.

The prices of other staples such as potatoes also rose 7.93 times from farm to table, going from 0.15 euros at origin to 1.19 euros at the point of sale to the public, while lemons multiplied their price by 7.71, going from a price of 0.28 euros to the farmer to 2.16 euros to the consumer.

In general, agricultural products, especially affected by the impact of the war in Ukraine, multiplied their price by 4.65 at the end of March from the price in the field to the retail price in supermarkets, while derivatives livestock (chicken, pork, rabbit or eggs) managed to somewhat limit their rise. Specifically, its price multiplied by 2.84.

Specifically, the price of a kilogram of pork went from 1.42 euros at origin to 6.15 euros per kilo at consumer points of sale. 333% more.