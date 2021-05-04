The average price of second-hand housing in the Region of Murcia stood at 1,135 euros per square meter in April, according to the monthly sales price report from www.pisos.com. This figure recorded an increase of 0.42% compared to March, while the year-on-year rise is 1.45%.

The Region of Murcia was the third cheapest autonomy in the country, behind Castilla-La Mancha (€ 872 / m²) and Extremadura (€ 1,022 / m²). As for second-hand housing in Spain, in April 2021 it registered an average price of 1,710 euros per square meter, which showed a monthly increase of 0.65%. From one year to another, the registered figure marked a rise of 0.71%.

“After the first quarter, the real estate sector continues to show signs of great stability and strength even in the midst of a pandemic,” said Ferran Font, director of Estudios de piso.com, acknowledging that “the impact of the health crisis, remarkable in certain areas of the Spanish economy, it seems to have bypassed house prices.

The spokesperson for piso.com clarified that this stability “is more notable in new construction, where the bank, in order to contain the drops, is more demanding with the level of pre-sales when granting financing to the developer.” Regarding the second hand, Font added that “the highest quality homes, and specifically, those that have been energetically rehabilitated, are the ones that hold up the best.”

In addition, the Murcian capital showed a fall of -0.16% in the last month. Year-on-year, Murcia grew 1.11%. In April 2021, the city set a price of 1,275 euros per square meter, ranking as the eleventh cheapest Spanish capital.