EP Murcia Thursday, November 3, 2022, 11:12



Second-hand housing in the Region of Murcia in October 2022 had an average price of 1,107 euros per square meter, which represents a decrease of 1.67% compared to September, the most intense in the country. Year-on-year, there was an increase of 6.42%, according to the monthly report of sales prices of piso.com. Thus, the Community was the third cheapest autonomy in the country, behind Extremadura (810 euros per square meter) and Castilla-La Mancha (843 euros per square meter).

As for second-hand housing in Spain, in October 2022 it registered an average price of 1,957 euros per square meter, showing a monthly decrease of -0.23%. From one year to another, the registered figure marked a rise of 5.62%.

The price of housing in the country will tend to moderate, but no pronounced adjustments are expected. Ferran Font, director of Estudios de piso.com, admits that “the situation of the residential market in our country is very particular because the property is at the center of the life plan of many Spaniards”.

However, the expert does agree that the rush for brick will evaporate in the last quarter. “The sprint to buy a home before the rise in mortgage prices intensifies is practically exhausted,” says Font, who points out that the third rise in interest rates by the European Central Bank in October may not be the last, given that The agency is determined to control inflation.

Although the appetite to buy a house will lose momentum due to the economic difficulties, Font is convinced that prices will not experience striking cuts because “supply continues to be lower than demand, despite the fact that some of the potential buyers will extend their period as tenants ». On the other hand, the spokesman for the real estate portal recalls that “the rate of production of new construction is low, which transfers the weight to the second hand and prevents the decreases from materializing.”

Slight drop in the capital



The capital of the Region of Murcia showed a fall of 0.56% in the last month. Year-on-year, Murcia recorded a rise of 14.84%, the third highest in Spain. In October 2022, Murcia marked a price of 1,384 euros per square meter, being the thirteenth most affordable capital in the country.