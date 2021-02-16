The average price of second-hand passenger cars fell in the Region of Murcia by 15.4% last January compared to the same month last year, with a average cost of 10,189 euros, compared to the 10,796 euros of the national average, which fell 12.7% in annual terms, according to the National Association of Vehicle Dealers (Ancove). For its part, with respect to the previous month, the average price of passenger cars fell by 0.3% in the Community, compared to the 3.6% increase in the national average.

For his part, price of passenger cars older than eight years in the Region, which accounted for 69.3% (60.7% of the national average) of second-hand transfers for the month in January, stood at 7,735 euros, an increase of 1.9%, compared to 7,824 euros of national average that rose 0.7%. Many cars between six and eight years old are sold by second-hand dealers, who, unlike private individuals, offer legal guarantees.

National market



In January, second-hand cars registered an average price of 10,796 euros, with a fall in annual terms of 12.7% and in the case of second-hand cars older than eight years the price was 7,824 euros, which implies a 0.74% more compared to December. By autonomous communities, the price fell in January in all autonomous communities with the exception of Madrid, which increased by 2.6%.

“Prices, despite the slight increase produced in January due to the reduction in the average age of the transferred units, continue to show sharp falls compared to the prices of a year ago. For this reason, Ancove wants to highlight those drivers interested in buying a car that have never been cheaper than now, ”says Elías Iglesias, president of the National Association of Vehicle Dealers (Ancove).