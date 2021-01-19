The real estate sector is weathering the economic crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic much better than the previous recession, according to the conclusion End of Degree Project in ADE of the UPCT student, Carlos Flores Jiménez. The study analyzes the evolution of rents and sales operations, as well as the results of a survey carried out by Apimur to professionals from real estate agencies in the Region

The data analyzed shows that the rental market has not been altered in terms of the volume of rental homes. Rental prices keep rising in the Region of Murcia, unlike what happens in large Spanish cities, where prices are falling substantially due to the return to the rental market of numerous tourist apartments now without demand.

In October 2020, the last month analyzed by the already graduated in Business Administration and Management, prices had risen by 3.9% compared to the same month last year, a rate still lower than before the pandemic, when in January they rose 7.8% year-on-year.

The sale of homes was more affected, both in number of transactions and in price, which has stabilized with an interannual variation of 0.7% in October, compared to the 5.6% growth recorded in March. And the professionals of the sector surveyed believe that prices will fall or at least remain stable in 2021.

However, since June there has been a recovery in the number of purchase and sale operations after the drastic stoppage during the months of confinement, this recovery in the Region of Murcia being higher than the national average.

«In general, after having analyzed the most significant variables related to the real estate market, as well as the opinions of professionals in the sector, it is concluded that the real estate market in the Region of Murcia has held up quite well the adverse economic effects that Covid-19 has brought with it, unlike the national real estate market, which, as has been proven, has fared worse, “concludes the author of the TFG.

“It is not at all a crisis comparable to the 2008 crisis since the circumstances that led to that crisis, the bursting of the real estate bubble, the global credit crisis, are far from occurring in the current situation,” adds the director of labor, Belén Cobacho.

The study has been able to count on data provided by the Association of Realtors of the Region of Murcia, Apimur, as well as with the collaboration of Inmocés Gestión Inmobiliaria.