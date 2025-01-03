The price of buying a home in Aragón is not the only one that has risen. The year 2024 has also closed with increases in the rental price of an apartment in the Aragonese community. A latter option that has experienced a 8.6% increasea percentage that reflects the highest price in the historical series. In the last month, the increase has been 0.7%, while, in the quarter, it has increased 2.1%, according to data from the latest Idealista report. The price is 9.4 euros per square meter per month.

During 2024, the price of renting a home has uploaded in the three Aragonese provincesalthough there are differences. Zaragoza registers the highest price, with 9.7 euros per square meter per monthalthough it does not experience the greatest increase in percentage terms. The increase has been 8.5%, an increase that has also occurred in the rent of an apartment in the Zaragoza capitalwhere the price is 10.3 euros per square meter. In both cases, city and province, income records are reached.

The province of Huesca It is the one that experiences the greatest variation in interannual rate. Here the rental price rises by 10.1%, amounting to 9.3 euros per square meter and month. In the case of the capital, the increase has been 7.3%, which amounts to 8.4 euros per square meter and month.

Finally, the province of Teruel has, within Aragón, the most moderate increases and prices, since there has been an increase of 6.7% in the last twelve months up to 6.8 euros per square meter and month.

In the capital, the increase has been lower, 6.4%, but the price of renting an apartment is somewhat higher: 7.5 euros per square meter per month. An income with which It is located at the lowest threshold in Spain along with Jaénwhere it also costs 7.5 euros per square meter to rent an apartment.

Despite the increases in housing rental prices in the three Aragonese capitals, the increases produced are far from those experienced in other capitals such as Ávila, where it has increased by 18.6%.