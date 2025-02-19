The prices of raw materials take rhythm in 2025. In the middle of the crossing of tariff A 9% average rise. Future contracts for cereals, industrial, energy and precious metals They threaten to arouse a rising price race again that forces central banks to review their monetary policies to avoid other overheating of the economy.

The horizon of Unbroken inflation It is far from what was seen in 2021 and 2022, when the price increase climbed over 10% In the Eurozone. However, investors and central bankers are recent witnesses of how fast inflation can rise if the goods used to generate manufactures are triggered. Even more so if the price of energy increases, in an environment in which interest rates are down and the Business benefits do not give deterioration signs. On the contrary, if the results of the last season of results are observed on Wall Street.

The ones known as soft raw materials rise by 17.6% in 2025, according to futures contracts of these inputs that include sugar or cotton. It is the group of traded natural resources that rise the most so far this year. However, much of this climb is because of coffee beans. The price crisis unleashed by bad harvests in Brazil, the world’s leading producer of this product, raises the price of coffee a 33% only in a month and a half. A Rally Price that is already destroying demand.

Oil and quoted gas reflect in recent weeks an upward price. They are levels away from the maximum of recent years, but energy raw materials are the ones that show the greatest correlation with the main price indices. As the European Central Bank itself warned, each 10% increase in the price of oil In recent years it has caused an increase of 0.4% in the prices of energy goods and approximately 0.2% in the inflation rate of the Eurozone.

The price of US gas is triggered on November 2023 on Wednesday, while the European reference (Dutch TTF contracts) quote above the average of the last two years, which does not include the levels of historical maximums of 2022 as a consequence as a consequence from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and European sanctions to Russia (the country closed the gas tap to Europe in response). Thus, from the lowest price registered by European gas in five years, scored in March last year, The energy resource rises almost 70%.

Also above average, in 10.9% according to the raw material index of Bloomberg that ponders more to oil and gold, are the precious metals. The natural resources used as superconductors in the technology industry touch 12% so far this year. Platinum rises 12.5%, paladium 11% and silver 13.5% to 33 dollars per ounce. However, it is gold that monopolizes the attention of investors also for its condition of refuge value. The ounce of gold touches $ 2,940 in a Rally that does not match the variable income. In the last twelve months, the S&P 500 Wall Street rises 23%, while gold almost doubles this advance in the same period (it reaches 45% since February of last year).

Cereals and industrial metals also rise in 2025, although below average. Although China’s consumption and growth expectations remain pessimistic for the market, the tariff war raises the prices of copper or aluminum contracts among other industrial metals. That is, the offer remains high with the level of activity in China, but the tariffs and the top imposed by the Asian giant in production of natural resources such as aluminum raise prices. “The risk of long -term deficit is increasing due to this production stop in China since the rest of the world is unable to assume the load,” says Investment Director in debt of emerging markets and raw materials of Schroders, Matthew Michael.

And from the hand of cereals such as corn and soybeans, food also for cattle, the price of living raw materials (2.5%) grows, such as pork and beef contracts.

Implications for investors

Market volatility and the outcome of peace negotiations in Ukraine enter the variables of experts when calculating where the price of raw materials will be in the short and long term. And to this we must add the tariff war and the new relations that are drawn between the United States and Russia and between the European Union and the United States. “Looking at a 6 -month horizon, our model projects positive spot yields for industrial metals, most agricultural and all energy. But in this macro and micro context there may be both bullish and bassist effects in the sectors of raw materialsmaybe even both simultaneously, “according to the raw material analyst of Bank of America, Francisco Blanch.

In this environment, market expectations include a price of upward raw materials for the rest of the year, except for gas and oil. And it is not expected that the Brent Cotice barrel on average above current prices in 2025. Low expectations of consumption at a global scale and excess supply, thanks in particular to the United States, will maintain the Crude price in the $ 70.5 By average barrel in 2025, according to Bloooomberg.

The price of gas will remain at the expense of the terms of the end of the war in Ukraine and German access to Russian cheap. “The energy sector provokes an increasing restlessness because of the recent volatility of raw material prices,” says Wellington Management analyst, Konstantin Leidman, who also points out how this can affect other assets such as the market of debt High Yield.

What is clear is that investors specialized in raw materials find in recent months an opportunity to average. The example is in funds focused on raw materials, mainly in contracts and Financial Derivatives of Puired Natural Resourcesalthough also to a lesser extent to bonds of mining companies.

Investment vehicles with a predominant weight in raw materials chain in 2025 increases of up to 11%. It is the case of the product of OFI Invest, OFI INVEST PRICE METALS Rwhich exceeds the raw material index of Bloomberg with a 10.8%rise. He 95% of its position is composed of goldsilver, platinum and paladium.

But there are others nine funds that exceed 8% without being so linked to precious metals. In the upper part of the profitability table in 2025 they are: GS COMM ENHANCED-P CAP EUR, PIMCO GIS CMDTY REAL RET EURH ACT and Allianz Dynamic Commodities at EURabout 8.3%. And in the last twelve months there is more than one fortnight that gives the investor a double digit return.

Interest in raw materials has been noted at the entry of money in the printed products of this type, which have registered net flows worth 2,420 million dollars, according to the specialized consultant Etfgi, one of the highest figures of a beginning of the year. Only the Amundi Physical Gold etc. managed to capture just over 1 billion net dollars.