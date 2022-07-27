Ever seen the Porte de France near picturesque Givet in France? Not? That’s a good thing, because with the falling petrol prices in France you will soon be able to drive there more or less for free. The petrol price in France will soon fall by up to 30 cents thanks to excise tax cuts. It reports that AD based on a message from TF1Info.

The price difference with the Netherlands is even so great that thanks to the petrol price in France you can go on holiday for free – if you live in the south of the Netherlands and already had to refuel. We will calculate it for you.

A small calculation with the petrol price in France

From Maastricht to Givet in France it is only about 150 kilometers away. That means that you have to drive a total of 300 kilometers. Let’s say your car uses about 6 liters of gasoline per 100 kilometers on the highway. You can even do that with a Golf GTI.

The way there you drive on the Dutch peut of 2.26 euros per liter. That will cost you 20 euros for 9 liters. Back you drive on petrol of 1.50 euros – that costs 13.5 euros. Driving back and forth from Maastricht to France therefore costs 33.5 euros, but the saving on a 55 liter tank is no less than 41 euros. So if you do have to refuel, you might as well go for a drink on a terrace in France – or make a weekend of it.

Okay, you may not be in Maastricht at the moment, so you have to drive a little further. But if you already fill up with 10 liters at Belgium, the costs of the outward journey will still be deducted. And if you still had to get wine, get a box of good bottles right there for a lower price. That saves a few euros in the household book.

No, the calculation does not have to be watertight. As long as you can convince your travel companions (and/or yourself) of the usefulness of the trip. In any case, we use every excuse for a good road trip.