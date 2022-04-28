New increases in the prices of fuels, petrol and diesel, today in Italy: the second consecutive leap in the international prices of petrol and diesel is felt, which rose respectively by seven and eight cents per liter yesterday. Brent about $ 103.

The average prices charged at the pump in self-service mode are 1.78 euros / liter for petrol and almost 1.79 for diesel. Prices, we recall, conditioned by the reduction in excise duties in force since last March 22: without the 30.5 cents tax ‘discount’ we would still be well over 2 euros / liter. The cut of the excise duty expires next Tuesday 2 May but yesterday the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco announced an extension that should be approved next Monday in the Council of Ministers. According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, this morning Eni increased the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by one cent per liter.

These are the averages of the prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Staffetta, measured at 8 yesterday morning on about 15 thousand plants: self-service petrol at 1,779 euros / liter (unchanged, 1,784 white pump companies 1,767), diesel at 1,785 euros / liter (+1 thousandth, 1,788 companies, 1,776 white pumps). Petrol served at 1,915 euros / liter (+1, companies 1,958 white pumps 1,829), diesel to 1,923 euros / liter (+2, companies 1,966, white pumps 1,838). LPG served at € 0.853 / liter (unchanged, companies 0.8.55 white pumps 0.852), methane served at € 2.190 / kg (+5, companies 2.282, white pumps 2.117), LNG 2.808 € / kg (-4, companies € 2,787 / kg, white pumps € 2,825 / kg). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1,860 euros / liter (2,083 served), self-service diesel 1,871 euros / liter (2,099 served), LPG 0.931 euros / liter, natural gas 2,737 euros / kg, LNG 2,737 euros / kg.