Silver prices could soar to multi-year highs this year, surveys say CNBC analytics.

According to experts, it is possible that this year the price of silver may jump to a multi-year high and reach a record $30 per ounce. The last time the precious metal cost that much was in February 2013. Silver is one of the metals that shows high growth during inflation. On the other hand, if there is a recession and industrial demand collapses, prices will fall by at least 20 percent. Spot silver prices hit a record high of $49.45 in 1980 amid a 13.5 percent inflation rate.

Analysts say there is currently a shortage of silver in the global market, and its stocks are declining faster than those of gold as consumption spurs industrial demand. Over the next five years, a silver deficit is expected to be over 100 million ounces and demand to jump 15 percent.

At the same time, gold prices are also rising. Exchange prices for gold reached record levels for the first time since the end of April 2022 – during trading on January 12 on the New York COMEX exchange, the price of March gold futures exceeded $ 1,900 per ounce. Gold prices traditionally react to the tightening or easing of the monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve.