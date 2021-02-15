The unlikely scenario of an arctic cold storm ravaging Texas has become the latest catalyst for oil prices. The barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, surpassed $ 63 on Monday, and West Texas over 60, its highest levels in the last 13 months, before the pandemic caused a cataclysm that even took its price to negative levels last year. The storm over Texas, the oil state par excellence, has caused supply problems that have even resulted in blackouts for its inhabitants, as wind production is also affected. The fear of the closure of wells and the interruption of road transport has been installed in the oil market. “The forecast shows that this colder than usual weather will continue for much of the week, which should continue to support oil and gas prices, especially if we see significant supply disruptions,” say ING bank analysts. in a note.

The rise, of more than 1.5% this Monday, has also been supported by other conjunctural factors: workers at Norway’s largest oil cargo terminal are considering starting a strike that could interrupt production and the coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen intercepted two explosives-laden drones, which could escalate tensions in the region.

But beyond specific issues, oil follows a fundamental trend: the forecasts that the world economy will recover in 2021 thanks to mass immunization with vaccines are there; giants like China and India have returned to normalcy much more quickly than Western countries; Low interest rates and a weak dollar have prompted investors to seek refuge in other assets, and OPEC and OPEC + production cuts have paved the way for supply from being too high.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak perceives a reduction in price volatility, and believes that they are balanced and correspond “to the market situation,” according to Reuters. Novak, a leader of one of the key producing countries, believes that prices can stabilize between $ 45 and $ 60 a barrel.

So far this year, a barrel of Brent has appreciated 24%, and West Texas 27%. The advance occurs in an environment that is still very far from normal. Air traffic has not recovered its pre-pandemic levels due to the restrictions in force, which have hit tourism hard. The CEO of the Anglo-Dutch company Shell, Ben van Beurden, believes that the demand for aviation fuel will play a key role in the recovery to come, and estimates that the normalization of the sector will arrive in 2022.

Oil companies have suffered heavy losses during the pandemic year. Shell recorded losses of $ 21,680 million (18,083 million euros), figures very similar to those of BP, which had red numbers for 20,305 million dollars (16,812 million euros). Total and Chevron also saw their accounts falter: the French with losses of 7,242 million dollars (5,982 million) and the United States of 5,543 million dollars (4,576 million euros).