More than a month has already been completed since Donald Trump became, for the second time, President of the United States. If their first day of mandate was characterized by the signing of a hundred Executive orders To promote the competitiveness of the US economy, in recent weeks the announcement of its Tariff plans has raised the degree of concern for fear that its possible implementation can stop world economic growth and energy demand.

Trump has imposed to date new Iran’s crude oil exports sanctions and has made effective additional tariffs of 10% to China. In response, the Asian country has applied 15% tariffs on coal and LNG and 10% on oil to the United States. For its part, the 25% tariffs announced by the US about many of the Imports from Mexico and CanadWith another 10% tariff on Canadian oil, natural gas and electricitythey are delayed until the beginning of March, while the 25% tax that would affect all imports of steel and aluminum globally They could see the light on March 12. The American President has also announced reciprocal tariffs to states that tax more American products and 25% to car imports. Both could come into force in early April.

Concern because a Commercial War worldwide and the impact it could have on the whole markets globally, it is more than latent. But, for the moment, the only thing that can be done is to wait. The markets are vigilant and will make their decisions when some movement occurs, although many maintain the hope that the US president will lift his foot of the accelerator and not take many of his proposals, as already happened in his previous term.

In the case of oilTrump’s tariff threat has caused certain variations in its price. In the first three weeks of February Average Brent crude barrel has been $ 75.9which represents a decrease of 4.25% compared to 79.27 registered in the January month. The maximum price was reached on February 11, when it exceeded $ 77 a barrel. For its part, the price Middle of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel (WTI) In the same weeks of February it has been $ 72.214.66% less than the $ 75.74 on average that were recorded in the month of January. Its highest record also occurred on February 11, when its price exceeded $ 73 a barrel.

The analysts of BMI They expect a “significant volatility“In black gold prices in the coming weeks and months. And although they believe that some tariff measures could” press oil prices, “the net impact will probably be” bassist for its adverse effects on the world economy. ” INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY (AIE) They maintain the confidence that the oil markets will be able to adapt to these challenges, as they have demonstrated on other occasions.

End of Ukraine War

Another of the ads that the US president has carried out a few weeks ago, as promised on his first day of mandate, is End the war between Russia and Ukraine. The outdoor managers of Washington and Moscow met a few days ago in Saudi Arabia, without the presence of Ukrainian or European representatives, to explore roads that allow an end to an end to a contest that exploded three years ago.

Brent’s barrel reacted down after the news was knownto which the American inflation data also helped, which grew 3% year -on -year in January. Analysts believe that in 2025 there will be a raw overshadow and that the global demand will be similar to that of last exercise due to the slow recovery of the Chinese economy. Therefore, They do not rule out that the price of barrel can lower up to $ 60 this yearits lowest price since 2021. from Wood Mackenzie They are more moderate and project some Brent crude prices of $ 73 per average barrel in 2025.

The International Energy Agency provides for a Global oil demand growth For this year, placing it in 1.1 million barrels per dayan increase higher to the growth of the 870,000 barrels per day of 2024. In 2025, the growth will be led by China, although its participation will descend from 60% to 19%. India and other regions of Asia will play a growing role in the expansion of demand, jointly contributing 500,000 barrels per day.

Since the IEA, they affirm that the balance of forces in the oil market is changing, since America is displacing the hegemony that OPEC+ exercised for decades, claiming that while the group of producers led by Saudi and Russia Arabia maintains restrictions and seeks to sustain prices through cuts, US production and that of its neighbors remains on the rise. In fact, OPEC could delay the end of oil production cuts Before the fragility of the market.

And, meanwhile, the president of the United States continues to take steps to favor the fossil fuel industry in the country. Recently has created the National Energy Domain Councilchaired by the Interior Secretary Doug Burgumfor Promote the production and export of oil and gas in the country. On the other hand, the US president has Reautorized oil and gas drilling at about 2.57 million square kilometers of federal waters on the high seas, ending the prohibition of Biden.