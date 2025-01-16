With an average price of 23,977 euros in 2024 compared to 14,236 euros in 2014, the brand new cars most purchased by Spaniards have become more than triple the price of the CPI accumulated since 2014 (+19.4%).

This strong increase in prices is due to the simultaneous conjunction of various factors. On the one hand, the increase in the cost of raw materials, the supply chain and adaptation to increasingly strict European environmental and safety standards.

And, on the other hand, manufacturers have stopped producing small and practical cars (and, therefore, at a lower price), in favor of increasingly larger and more technologically advanced models.

It is the analysis carried out by the AutoScout24 portal based on data from Ideauto and the DGT. According to their study, the type of car in the ranking of the 10 best sellers has evolved a lot in this decade, since in 2014 utilitarian and compact models dominated the list (Renault Mégane, Citroën C4, Seat León, Seat Ibiza, Volkswagen Polo, Opel Corsa, Volkswagen Golf, Dacia Sandero and Renault Clio) and a single SUV (Nissan Qashqai).









In 2024, on the other hand, SUVs dominate, with up to six SUVs in the Top Sales (Hyundai Tucson, Seat Arona, MG ZS, Toyota C-HR, Toyota Yaris Cross and Kia Sportage).

Comparison of the best-selling cars in 2024 and 2024



AutoScout 24





Forecasts indicate that SUVs will continue to account for more than 60% of registrations in the coming years, due to their own characteristics, since having a lot of space and being manufactured on flexible technical platforms, these vehicles can incorporate any of the new technologies. propulsion, whether electric or hydrogen.

According to Ignacio García Rojí, spokesperson for Autoscout24, “the trend will continue to grow, since the entry into force of the CAFE regulations is going to generate a somewhat diabolical dynamic: more electric vehicles must be sold so that combustion ones are more economical. The reality is that manufacturers will have to pay fines due to the difficulties in accessing new vehicles for average incomes and, especially, electrified ones. All this will have an impact on the final price, generating a vicious circle, but not a virtuous one.

Furthermore, this trend will increase given the emergence of Chinese brands in the Spanish market, which will increase the range of SUVs available, such as the recent arrival of models such as the Omoda 5, the BYD Atto 3 and Seal U and the Jaecoo 7, that are already capturing the attention of the general public.