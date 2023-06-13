New cars have moderated their prices over the last month, as have those on the second-hand market and motorcycles, according to the latest data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Asó, new vehicles became more expensive by 5.4%, nine tenths of a percentage less than the 6.3% year-on-year increase registered last April. The price of second-hand cars experienced an increase of 15.6% in May in the year-on-year comparison, for which reason the increase moderated by eight tenths of a percentage in relation to the 16.4% registered in the fourth month of the year.

In fact, new cars became a slight 0.1% cheaper in May compared to April, while used car prices increased 0.3% compared to the previous month. On the other hand, motorcycles became more expensive in May by 4.6% in the interannual rate, that is, 0.7 percentage points less than in April (5.3%). Likewise, in the fifth month of the academic year, the price of motorcycles rose 0.2% in inter-monthly terms. See also Casa Castillo gets 100 Parker points Tires became more expensive in May by 10.6% compared to the same month of the previous year, which is 1.8 percentage points less than the year-on-year increase of 12.4% experienced in April. Meanwhile, in the month-on-month comparison, these components rose 0.4%. In May there was also a moderation in the increase in the prices of spare parts for vehicles, which rose by 6.7% year-on-year (compared to 7.2% in April). Meanwhile, the month-on-month increase was 0.3%. In May, vehicle maintenance and repair services raised their prices by 6.9% in comparison with the same month last year (same level of year-on-year growth as that registered in April), while in relation to April 2023 registered a progression of 0.3%.

