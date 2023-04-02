The week of April 02 to 08, the price of Petroleum liquid gas (LP-Gas) in Zacatecas continues to decline, although still holding over 20 pesos.

The maximum prices of LP gas will be $20.70 per kilogram and $11.18 per liter, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

The entity registers a minimum price of $18.51 per kilogram and $10.00 per liter, only in the municipality of Villa Garcia.

While other municipalities belonging to the region 212, comor Guadalupe, Pánuco, Trancoso, Vetagrande and Jerez will maintain prices of $18.98 per kilogram and $10.25 per liter.

On the other hand, the municipalities of region 210, such as Calera, Fresnillo, Monte Escobedo, Morelos, Valparaíso, Villanueva and ZacatecasThey have the highest prices.

During the first week of April, the cost of a tank of gas of 30 kilograms would be $621 andn the municipalities where it is worth more, in the region 210.

While a 20-kilogram tank would cost $414 and a 10-kilogram tank should not exceed $220, according to the CRE.

On the contrary, where the lowest costs are recorded, the 30 kilogram cylinder should not exceed $555.3 pesos and the 20 kilogram cylinder should not exceed $370.20 pesos.

It is important to mention that LP gas in Zacatecas the week ofMarch 26 to April 1 It was at $20.75 a kilogram and $11.21 a liter, as the maximum price, having a decrease of around 05 cents.

This decline in LP Gas prices has been taking place for several weeks and is expected to continue in the coming weeks, but it is important that consumers are aware of the prices in their region.