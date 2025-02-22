The average price of light in the wholesale market goes up again today Saturday, February 22 47.6% When it is at 70.84 euros, the Megavatio Hora (MWH) compared to 47.99 euros the previous day. However, he accumulates three days below 100 euros per MWh.

According to the latest data from Electricity Iberian Market Operator (OMIE) Collected by Servimedia, the 70.84 euros per MWh account month, January 22.

Despite these figures, interannual comparison, this Saturday A 560% increase occurs since on February 22 of last year the price was 10.71 euros per MWh.

Light price on Saturday, February 22

From 00:00 to 01:00 hours: 59.05 euros/MWh

From 01:00 to 02:00 hours: 53.92 euros/MWh

From 02:00 to 03:00 hours: 52.12 euros/MWh

From 03:00 to 04:00 hours: 45.50 euros/MWh

From 04:00 to 05:00 hours: 44.72 euros/MWh

From 05:00 to 06:00 hours: 55.54 euros/MWh

From 06:00 to 07:00 hours: 61.03 euros/MWh

From 07:00 to 08:00 hours: 70.83 euros/MWh

From 08:00 to 09:00 hours: 73.33 euros/MWh

From 09:00 to 10:00 hours: 72.86 euros/MWh

From 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: 72.86 euros/MWh

From 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: 64.48 euros/MWh

euros/MWh From 12:00 to 13:00 hours: 63 euros/MWh

From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: 50.24 euros/MWh

From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: 43.20 euros/MWh

From 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: 39.94 euros/MWh

From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: 39.68 euros/MWh

From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: 43.20 euros/MWh

From 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: 72.38 euros/MWh

From 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: 122.94 euros/MWh

​ From 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: 130.72 euros/MWh

From 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: 121.47 euros/MWh

From 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: 107.11 euros/MWh

From 23:00 to 24:00 hours: 102.20 euros/MWh

The appliances that consume more light

In days the clients with contract linked to the Regulated rate They look for more than ever that moment when you can use the Appliances They consume more trying to save. For obvious reasons, lThis is the appliance that consumes the most energysince it must remain in operation 365 days of the year, 24 hours.

Although it is not the appliance that most consumes per hour, it ends up being the most expense monthly. It is around 20% of the electricity bill, with more than 500 kWh per year. In these dates, in addition, it can be more loaded by family meals and this shows in consumption.

Another of the essential appliances of any home is also one of the most spending. The washing machine On average, it is in operation about 30 hours per month, which ends up supposing 10% of the electrical invoice. However, its consumption may vary depending on the use of hot water, long or high centrifuged programs, which can fire energy consumption.





He dishwasher Complete the podium of the three appliances that suppose the greatest energy consumption in homes, with an average that is around 8% of the total cost of the light invoice. Lightly lower than the consumption of the washing machine, although, as is the case in this, factors such as the washing programs or their energy efficiency also influence.

How the Light’s Invoice works

To all these prices we must also add the existing fixed costs for the electrical consumer for tolls, positions and system adjustments.

The ‘pool’ does not represent exactly the Final amount in the price of light For a consumer welcomed to the regulated rate, since with the entry in 2024 a new one was adopted PVPC calculation methodwhich incorporates a medium and long -term price basket to avoid strong oscillations, without losing short -term price references that foster savings and efficient consumption.





In this way, the proportion of linking with the price of ‘pool’ will be progressively reduced, to incorporate the references of the futures markets, so that they represent 25% in 2024, 40% in 2025 and 55% from 2026.