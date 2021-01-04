Patrick Le Hyaric

Director of Humanity

At the start of the year, newspapers are experiencing a significant increase in their distribution costs, linked to the judicial liquidation of the Presstalis messaging system a few months ago. For Humanity, this increase, which is added to the increase in additional production costs, will exceed the unbearable sum of 300,000 euros at a minimum. In a context where revenues tend to decrease, in particular advertising revenues, such an increase risks compromising the continuation plan decided by the commercial court. These additional expenses could not in fact be programmed. Everything should be done to avoid a scenario that would replace Humanity in new difficulties. This has been the meaning of our struggles for months, as the pandemic has negative effects on our results. In order to limit the effects of this increase in costs on the operating account and the cash flow, we are forced, like other national newspapers, to increase the selling prices of Humanity and of Humanity Sunday of 10 cents. This will bring the price of the newspaper to 2.40 euros and the magazine to 3.70 euros. Those for certain subscriptions will increase slightly as of next March. We are well aware of the effort thus requested in this period when popular purchasing power continues to be squeezed and that, for lack of the necessary aid, the price of newspapers is already too high. For example, we obtained a tax exemption of 30% on the first subscription. This is not implemented as promised on January 1. In these complex times, the teams of Humanity, of Humanity Sunday and de l’Humanité.fr are constantly working, under difficult conditions, to improve the content of our newspapers so that they are always more useful to you, in understanding the unprecedented characteristics of the period, useful for debates and necessary fighting for another society.