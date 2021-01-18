The rental price rose 1.28 percent in the Region of Murcia in 2020, registering an average rent of 615 euros and a surface area of ​​104 square meters, according to the annual rental price report prepared by piso.com. With respect to the previous month, the price fell in the community by 1.86 percent, while in quarterly terms it devalued by 5.11 percent and semester by 2.90.

Thus, the Region was the fourth autonomy with the most affordable monthly payment for tenants, behind Extremadura (466 euros per month), among others. At the provincial level, Murcia occupied an intermediate position.

For its part, the typical rental apartment in Spain had an average surface area of ​​107 square meters in December and average monthly payment of 980 euros. This figure marked a monthly drop of 0.51 percent, a quarterly drop of 0.81 and a half-yearly drop of 1.01. Year-on-year it increased 1.45 percent.

According Ferran Font, director of Estudios de piso.com, “the rental market has experienced a turbulent year.” The expert explained that “the natural correction of incomes that already began in the last months of 2019 has led to important adjustments due to the effects of the health crisis.” Font indicated that “the bulky monthly payments that the first-line capitals were throwing away gently deflated when they hit the ceiling, but the outbreak of the pandemic accelerated the cuts.”

The manager pointed out that one of the factors that managed to cool the stressed areas was the transfer of tourist rental: «Restrictions on mobility affected this type of lease squarely, with the consequent turning to the residential offer» Likewise, Font admits that “the expansion of teleworking has made tenants not have to live near their offices, which has transferred the demand to the periphery.”

The city of Murcia rebounds



For its part, the city of Murcia marked in December 2020 an average area of ​​105 square meters and an average monthly income of 705 euros. This monthly payment placed her in an intermediate position in the income list. Specifically, the Murcian capital registered a decrease of 1.95 percent compared to November. Compared to December 2019, it showed a rise of 6.98 percent, the second most intense in Spain