José Liarte shows a client one of the digital posters that he has in the window of his real estate agency, located on Santa Florentina street. / PABLO SANCHEZ / AGM

Manuela Vivancos, a 50-year-old neighbor, began looking for a rental home in October and, after two months and several attempts, she has been left with “the cheapest” and the “most decent.” It is an apartment on Sagasta street of barely 60 square meters, with a room, a toilet and a kitchen-dining room. She will have to pay 500 euros a month for it, plus water and electricity. Just a year ago, this neighbor should have paid approximately one hundred euros less for the same home, since the average price for renting a house or a flat in the municipality has skyrocketed by up to 20% this year, according to the different real estate consulted by THE TRUTH.

«Now it is the owner who chooses the tenants, because the real estate agents ask you about work, payroll and job stability. In addition, in most cases, you cannot even see the house, you have to trust what they show on the internet, because if you wait to arrange a visit, someone else rents it”, says Manuela Vivancos.

The demand is so high due to the lack of supply. And this is due to different circumstances, among others the lack of housing promotion, the “slowness” of the local administration when issuing licenses and permits to build new buildings and to reform others, the refusal of certain land owners to give them use and the still low fluidity of credits by banks.

University students are now forced to stay in houses in La Unión to be able to study at the Polytechnic



Long-lasting



Another of the causes that have led to this situation, especially in the old town, is that “many owners choose to allocate their properties to holiday homes, because between weekends, holidays and vacations they can get a higher return than if they lease it long-term”, explains one of the managers of the Marín real estate agency, located on Calle del Parque, Juan Carlos Marín.

When just over two years ago an average of between 400 and 450 euros was paid for a 90-square-meter apartment, with three bedrooms, a kitchen and two bathrooms, now it is “almost impossible,” says Marín, to find it for less than 650 euros in the Ensanche. In the historic quarter, the prices are very similar, although there are areas, as the owner of the Santa Florentina real estate agency, José Liarte, explains to LA VERDAD, that can reach 750 euros per month. The problem is that for long-term rental “there is almost nothing,” he admits.

Retail 750

euros is the price that you have to pay on average if you want to rent a house in the old town, although there are areas where these prices are increased up to 800 euros per month.

One hour to rent

Demand is so high that some real estate agencies can take as little as an hour to rent a home, from the moment the owner puts it on the list of offers.

800

Euros is what you can pay in some neighborhoods of Cartagena for a month, such as La Vaguada and the Polígono Santa Ana residential area. It is due to its extensive municipal and private services.

The demand for flats to rent is so high that it is already four times the supply. This means that the waiting list to rent grows every day as do the prices and forces clients to look for homes in councils around the city, such as Pozo Estrecho, La Aljorra, El Albujón, El Algar and even Alumbres, where it is ostensibly more affordable.

Despite this, the offer is also meager in neighborhoods around the urban center. The reason is that buildings are not built there either, since houses are hardly renovated. In this case, the cost for a two-bedroom property without a garage, two bathrooms and a kitchen, in good condition, is around 350 and 400 euros, according to the same sources. But there are other more expensive areas, such as La Vaguada and Santa Ana, where the cost for a month skyrockets, in most cases, up to 800 euros. It is, according to one of the managers of Dimensión 5 Real Estate, located on Manuel Wssel de Guimbarda street, José Morales, for “tenants who seek to have many services.”

Young couple or workers



The profile of the people who rent corresponds mostly to that of young couples or workers of companies with mobility between their workplaces (such as Repsol and other companies in Escombreras), hospitals, soldiers and teachers. The large apartment with three and four bedrooms, a spacious living room and kitchen is being transformed by the builders into two houses, because in this way greater output and profitability are achieved.

This lack of offer evidenced at the beginning of this academic year at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) the difficulties of the students to find flats for rent. That forced some to go to La Unión to stay. This is well known by José Liarte, who was the one who managed the university students. “In the center and in the Ensanche, near the faculties and schools, you can’t find anything decent for less than 600 euros and what there is is in an impossible situation,” he assured.

Owners of the old town choose to rent apartments to tourists to obtain greater profitability

The reduced offer in the rental market has only worsened in the post-pandemic stage. The low profitability that they offer their owners compared to tourist apartments has caused many of the owners of homes located in the historic center to have chosen to rent them to tourists to obtain greater profitability. Apart from the legal accommodation dedicated to tourism, a good number of apartments of these characteristics have proliferated in the historic center in recent years without the license granted by the Institute of Tourism of the Region of Murcia to take advantage of the increasingly massive arrival of visitors to the city.

There are apartments on Calle Mayor that for this month of December offer accommodation of 60 square meters for 153 euros for three nights, for two adults. For 193 they rent another, with the same duration and for the same number of people, of 59 square meters. In some cases, profitability can be realized in as little as two weekends or a week of vacation.

Investment in a property



Profitability is so high in most cases that, as one of the managers of Dimensión 5 real estate agency, José Morales, stated, there are owners who buy apartments as an investment and then rent them out to tourists, “although there are also those who dedicate them to for long-term rental, although there is little of this in the old town ».

The vacation rental of homes is also noted by the manager of Inmobiliaria Marín, Juan Carlos Marín. «The fact that there is this type of offer lies in the scarcity. Many choose this option because that is how they get the maximum economic return and because there are owners who do not trust them, they believe that they are going to destroy it if they rent it to families”, he concluded.