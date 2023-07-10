













This is what you can see in the video on Twitter in this note. What happens is that Harrison arrived at the airport and was immediately identified by the authorities themselves. So an agent welcomed him, and as usual asked him to show his passport.

He looked at him for a moment and that was when it all started. The agent said ‘I don’t know, Rick, it seems fake’the famous phrase that Austin ‘Chumlee’ Russell once uttered in The price of history and that it is now a meme in its own right.

Obviously, Rick started laughing. Then his interlocutor commented that he would call an expert to verify the passport and that’s how it happened. After examining it in detail, he verifies that it is 100% real.

Rick Harrison took everything for what it was, a simple joke, and it sure pleased him to see that a routine of The price of history had such public recognition outside the United States.

The interesting thing about the case is that although the original video It is on TikTok who shared it on Twitter was Nayib Bukele himself, the president of El Salvador. He didn’t miss an opportunity to share a joke with a distinguished visitor to his country.

Bukele’s Twitter message says ‘I don’t know, Rick… I don’t know Rick…’Chumlee’s classic phrase in Spanish and English in The price of history.

The program is originally known as Pawn Stars and has aired for 20 seasons and 577 episodes.

Currently, it is still airing and is one of the most successful on the History Channel. Its first broadcast was on July 19, 2009 and since then it has permeated popular culture.

