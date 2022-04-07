In recent years we have seen all kinds of overcharges in the market for video cards. Between the chip crisis, miners and few stocks, the prices of the various GPUs skyrocketed, with a whopping 70% more if all went well.

However, it seems that the situation is improving: since the beginning of 2022, prices have fallen by 25%, but it is still not enough. According to the analyst Jon Peddie however, this trend could continue. An analysis has in fact shown the trend of prices starting from 2014 up to the 2020/2021 peak, with the United States taken as a sample.

It turns out that the average price of a GPU has jumped from $ 270 in 2014 to around $ 780 in 2021, according to the report:

“Video cards for gaming and mining have seen price increases of two to three times, compared to notebook GPUs. So shortage must be ruled out as a reason for this increase, which is to be found in miners, speculators and scammers.”

As the market teaches, however, for every seller there must be a buyer and many users are simply tired of the situation created. The drop in prices is also due to this, to a demand that begins to fade due to psychological and economic thresholds, given the arrival on the market of new competitors such as Intel.

Source: TechRadar