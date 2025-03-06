The price of fuels -gasolina and diesel- in Spain has maintained this week the falls it recovered last week. The price has been reduced up to 0.76%, to place at levels last January.

He Average price of the liter of gasoline has dropped 0.76% compared to last weekto fall at 1,558 euros, at levels of the end of January. Meanwhile, the average price of diesel liter has recorded this week a 0.53% drop compared to the previous one, to be at 1,490 euros, its lowest level since mid -January, according to data from the European Union Petroleum Bulletin data collected by Europa Press.

Until the middle of last October, the fuels had come to add a reduction of 8.9%in the case of gasoline, and 9.2%, for diesel, since they started a spiral of descents in July, coinciding with dates marked by the summer holiday period and in which more road displacements are usually in the entire year. However, from before Christmas they entered a bullish spiral that remained until well into the year 2025.

How much does it cost to fill the deposit

With this new fall, with current prices, Filling an average 55 -liter deposit of diesel has a cost of about 81.95 euros3.9 euros less than on the same dates of last year, when it amounted to about 85.85 euros. For gasoline cars, filling an average deposit (55 liters) is currently a disbursement of about 85.69 euros, around 2.64 euros less than in the same week of 2024, at which time the price was 88.33 euros.

He Average diesel price The levels at which he was before the outbreak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, when it was 1,479 euros per liter is maintained one week above. Gasoline, meanwhile, is below the price of 1,591 euros the liter it had at that time.

In addition, both fuels They continue far from the maximums that registered the summer of 2022, In July, when gasoline reached 2,141 euros and diesel the 2.1 euros. The diesel already adds 105 weeks below the price of gasoline. This remains in the usual situation prior to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, which caused the price of diesel to be more expensive than that of gasoline continuously since August 2022 Until mid -February 2023, when the dynamics were broken.

He fuel price depends on multiple factorsas its specific quote (independent of that of oil), the evolution of crude oil, taxes, the cost of raw material and logistics and gross margins. In addition, the evolution in the price of crude does not move directly to the prices of fuels, but does so with a temporary decalage.

Prices in Spain, cheaper than Europe

With these levels, the price of 95 no lead gasoline is maintained in Spain below the European Union average, located in 1,695 euros per liter, and of the Eurozone, with an average price of 1,746 euros. In the case of diesel, the price in Spain is also lower than that of the EU average, which is 1,620 euros, and the euro zone, where it marks a price of 1,645 euros.