The price of oil on the stock market continues to rise and this week has reached annual highs. The benchmark crude barrel in the US (West Texas) and the benchmark in Europe (Brent) touched this Thursday to $ 61 and $ 65, respectively, their highest price since January 2020. Along the same lines, gasoline and Diesel continues to become more expensive in Spain (and in the rest of the world) and its price stands at 1.25 euros per liter of gasoline 95 and 1.13 euros for diesel, according to the Oil Bulletin of the European Commission, the highest price expensive of these fuels since March 9. Antonio Hernández, partner of the consulting firm EY, attributes these increases to the reactivation of mobility in certain countries and the reduction in oil production, but above all to the hope of a recovery in the world economy in the medium term: “The market of oil is closely linked to supply and demand, but also to expectations ”.

Since the beginning of November – when the price of fuel began to rebound with the announcements of vaccines – the price of gasoline in Spain has soared by 9.25% and diesel by 11.5%, and in the rest Europe has become even more expensive. The Spanish economy, however, does not follow these increases due to the third wave of infections, mobility restrictions and delays in vaccination, but the oil market is global and advances if other countries are already moving, such as China and The US, as explained by the Spanish Association of Petroleum Products operators: “Regardless of the recovery of the Spanish economy compared to others, international prices are the same for everyone.”

In addition to the increase in demand for crude oil in the two largest economies in the world, Antonio Hernández explains the price increase due to cuts in oil production from the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries and allies (OPEC +) for the months of February and March, as a result of the cooling in the forecasts of the world economy. Also noteworthy is the drop in world crude inventories, which suffered “a sharp reduction towards the end of the year,” according to the International Energy Agency. “More demand and less supply make the price rise”, sums up the analyst.

Gas stations lose out

The rise in crude oil prices has resulted in higher fuel prices, but not in an increase in profits at Spanish gas stations, which face a cut in sales of between 25% and 30%, according to estimates by the Spanish Association of Fuel and Fuel Retail Sellers (Aevecar). “Some believe that when the price rises, gas stations earn … No, they earn less because they sell less,” stresses Víctor García, general secretary of the employer’s association.

The halt in mobility between municipalities and Communities in 2020 and early 2021 has caused the sector’s revenues to have plunged since the pandemic began. In fact, the drop in sales reached 70% at gas stations near the borders of autonomous communities.

García explains that for each liter they sell, they earn around 13%, while the rest of the price corresponds to taxes (more than half), to the price of crude oil and to the margin of the wholesaler. However, the percentage of the final fuel price that taxes in Spain represent is lower than the EU average.

Despite the fact that the sector is “very resentful”, from Aevecar they assure that the number of closed service stations has not been remarkable during the past year, unlike in other sectors, where the fall in billing has caused a wave of closures, such as hospitality. The reason, explains García, is that closing a gas station is “very complicated”, especially those that have been open since the 60s, 70s and 80s. “The rule of those years was: if you install a fuel tank, put river sand in it so that if you have a leak it seeps into the ground. Getting rid of these gas stations forces you to carry out an environmental study and then a cleaning, which can amount to more than 100,000 euros ”.

For this reason, the representative believes, closures are not expected in the coming months, but “many changes in ownership are expected, especially small stations without financial muscle.”