Exchange prices for gas in Europe fell below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. Data this was published on December 22 on the official website of the London ICE exchange.

The cost of January futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands decreased for a short time to $999.6 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. This happened for the first time since October 26th. The fall since the beginning of the day was 7%.

In the future, part of the losses was won back, as of 11:14 Moscow time, the cost of gas amounted to $1,013 per 1,000 cubic meters.

On December 19, the EU countries agreed on a ceiling on gas prices at €180 per 1 MWh, which is about $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. This measure will come into effect on February 15. It is noted that, having expressed certain concerns, the decision was also supported by Germany, which was skeptical about this initiative.

The discussion on the introduction of a price ceiling for gas has been going on in the EU for more than a month, but the EU member countries have not been able to reach an agreement before. On November 24, 15 states refused to support the proposal for a gas price ceiling presented by the European Commission. The main reason for dissatisfaction is the unsatisfactory price, which turned out to be higher than the average on the market.

In addition, on December 2, the European Union agreed to introduce a price ceiling for Russian oil at $60 per barrel.

On December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian oil by the West. The head of state noted that Moscow would not sell its oil products to those countries that agreed on restrictions, and added that the Russian authorities were preparing a response to these actions.

Bloomberg reported that the refusal of Russian gas against the backdrop of the situation around Ukraine has already cost Europe almost $1 trillion. This amount, according to experts, was formed due to the increased price of electricity for European companies and consumers.

A number of countries began to refuse energy resources from the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

The President of the Russian Federation said back in October that Moscow would not act contrary to common sense and supply energy resources to countries at prices set by them.