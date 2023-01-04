Gas, the price collapses to 65 euros per MWh: the lowest level since December 2021 has been reached

The price of the falls gas. Weighted by the high temperatures which allowed Europe to keep its stocks above 80%, well above the historical average for the period, the futures contract expiring in February dropped 10.785% to 64.515 euros per megawatt hour. The price had never dropped this low since December 7, 2021.

Gas, Tabarelli: “Towards a drop in bills in January and February”

But to see the first impacts on bills still missing a bit. “For her gas bills from February compared to January there will probably be a sharp decline. There is a different methodology for calculating gas bills and of electricity. Electricity has already dropped by 20% and yesterday, as regards the gas there was a 23% increase. But from next month there will be a sharp decline. Therefore there are positive signs also because there is the petrolium which for the moment saves us, is very weak”. To affirm it at Adnkronos is the president of Nomisma Energy, David Tabarelli.

Energy, Tabarelli: “Excellent signs, with the drop in bills towards inflation below 10%”

“There are excellent signs, it is difficult to resist the temptation to be optimistic”. “The stocks,” he observes Tabarelli, “they are still very high”. Furthermore, he underlines, “We can also hazard a drop in inflation below 10% thanks precisely to the drop in both electricity bills that of gas“, points out the number one of Nomisma Energy.

Energy, Tabarelli: “We are not out of the crisis, regasifiers needed to fill the Russian gas gap”

But Tabarelli, despite his optimism, he keeps his feet on the ground. “Prices have come down but they are still very high. The problem exists and is structural and will last for several years. We have not finished this winter, we have just entered. If some demand peaks with a intense cold, which happens, we are in bad shape. And we risk being for a few days. We are not out of the crisis, ”she explains.

In perspective, then, there is the next winter 2023-24. “There is the problem of next winter why replace all the volumes we have in stock, which are mainly of Russian natural gasit will be very difficult. That’s why we need to regasifiers and the news that in Germany they are moving forward in this direction is positive”, he observes Tabarelli.

“But we”, he notes, “need to build structures, to debottle the south of the country, to increase volumes from Libya and to regasifiers. Not just a regasification terminal like the one foreseen in Ravenna. If we can’t do it in Piombino, let’s leave the clash alone and put another 2 in Ravenna to get to 3″, he finally suggests Tabarelli.

