He fuel price has maintained its upward trend this week, chaining its fourth consecutive rise, and has touched new highs in the last three months in the midst of the Constitution.

Specifically, the average price per liter of diesel has risen this week to 1,431 eurosbecoming 0.77% more expensive compared to 1,420 euros seven days ago, according to data from the European Union Oil Bulletin collected by Europa Press. For its part, the average price per liter of gasoline This week it has been placed in the 1,514 euros0.26% above last week’s 1,510 euros.

In this way, the price of a liter of diesel reaches levels maximums since the last week of August, while that of gasoline has been at its highest since the second week of September.

This new increase in fuel prices coincides with the Constitutional Bridge, in which the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) foresees 6.6 million trips between this Thursday and next Sunday.









Until the middle of last October, fuels had reached a total of 8.9% cheaperin the case of gasoline, and 9.2%, for diesel, since a spiral of decreases began in July of this year, coinciding with dates marked by the summer vacation period and in which more trips by road there is usually throughout the year.

The average price of both fuels came from starting 2024 registering their first rises in three months, after accumulating one decline after another since the end of September 2023, which led him to say goodbye to last year at the lowest levels of the year, adding a cheapening of almost the 15% in the case of gasoline and more than 13% for diesel.

At current prices, filling an average tank of 55 liters of diesel has a cost of about 78.7 eurosabout 7.03 euros less than on the same dates last year, when it amounted to about 85.74 euros.

For gasoline vehicles, filling an average tank (55 liters) currently represents a cost of about 83.27 eurosaround 3.96 euros less than in the same week in December 2023, at which time the price was 87.23 euros.

Cheaper than before the Ukrainian war

Furthermore, the average price per liter of diesel remains below the levels it was before the outbreak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, when it was 1,479 euros per liter. Gasoline also remains widely below, since it had a price of 1,591 euros the liter at that time.

Likewise, both fuels continue far from the maximum which were recorded in the summer of 2022, in July, when gasoline reached 2,141 euros and diesel 2.1 euros.

Diesel has now been below the price of gasoline for 92 weeks. It thus remains in the usual situation prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which caused the price of diesel to be more expensive than that of gasoline continuously from August 2022 until mid-February 2023, when the dynamic was broken.

The price of fuel depends on multiple factors, such as its specific quote (independent of that of oil), the evolution of the rawthe taxesthe cost of raw materials and logistics and gross margins. Furthermore, the evolution in the price of crude oil is not directly transferred to fuel prices, but rather does so with a time lag.

Prices in Spain, cheaper than the European average

With these levels, the price of 95 unleaded gasoline remains the same in Spain for below the European Union averagelocated at 1,645 euros per liter, and from the eurozone, with an average price of 1,694 euros.

In the case of diesel, the price in Spain is also lower than the EU average, which is 1,567 euros, and the euro zone, where the price is 1,592 euros.