Friday, December 6, 2024
The price of free housing soars by 8.1% in the third quarter, the largest increase in two years

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 6, 2024
in Business
The price of free housing soars by 8.1% in the third quarter, the largest increase in two years
The price of free housing rose 8.1% year-on-year in the third quarter of the year, a rate three tenths higher than the previous quarter and the highest since the first quarter of 2022, when it increased by 8.5%. according to the Housing Price Index (IPV) of the National Institute of Statistics (INE) published this Thursday.

This boost in prices was due, above all, to second-hand housing, which increased its price by 7.9% year-on-year, a rate six tenths higher than that of the second quarter and the highest since the second quarter of 2022. , when it also rose 7.9%.

For its part, the price of new housing increased by 9.8% year-on-year in the third quarter, a rate 1.4 points lower than that of the previous quarter.

In a quarter-on-quarter rate (third quarter over second quarter), the price of free housing rose 2.8%, eight tenths less than what it increased in the second quarter.

Between July and September, the price of used housing grew by 2.8%, a rate nine tenths lower than that of the previous quarter, while the price of new housing also increased by 2.8%, increasing the growth experienced by one tenth. in the second quarter of the year.

