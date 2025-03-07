The price of free housing shoots 8.4% in 2024, the largest rise since 2007

The price of housing was fired in 2024. The Housing Price Index (IPV) of the National Statistics Institute has registered an average increase of 8.4%, double that in 2023 and its greatest rebound since 2007, the year prior to the outbreak of the real estate bubble and the beginning of the financial crisis, when it rose 9.8%.

The data, published this Friday, confirm an upward trend that already chains eleven consecutive years of increases. The price of new housing rose an average of 10.9%, one point less than in 2007 and almost three points more than in 2023. In addition, second -hand real estate either give truce: its cost was fired 8% in 2024, two tenths less than at the high point of the bubble.

For quarters, the 2024 room, the price of free housing rose 11.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, 3.2 points more than in the previous quarter.

This increase in the price of homes coincides, in turn, with the increase in the granting of mortgages, which rose 11.2% in 2024. According to the INE data, published on February 19, the average price of mortgage loans also registered its highest value from 2007, to 145,121 euros on average.

The data, known this Friday, come to confirm a trend that had already been noticing quarter to trimester. In full housing crisis, prices do not give truce. According to the main appraisers, these will continue to rise in 2025, both for purchase and for rent, around 7% for new construction and up to 12% increase for tenants that sign new contracts.