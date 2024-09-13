The price adjustment for V-Bucks and their content packs has been announced in six countries, which will take effect on October 14, 2024. The chosen regions are Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Nigeria, Vietnam and the PhilippinesThese changes are due to economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations, and continue a similar trend to previous years. The Epic Games team has also mentioned that prices will be reviewed more regularly globally to better adapt to changing economic conditions.

It is important to note that these adjustments will not affect the subscription price to Fortnite Clubthough they will impact the cost of any real-money content packs that are re-released in the future. In addition, final prices may vary depending on local retail outlets, so players should keep an eye out for variations in their respective stores.

In Brazil, the cost of 1,000 V-Coins will be 31.99 BRL, while in Chile it will be 6,740 CLP. In Colombia, the same pack will be priced at 30,989 COP, while in Nigeria it will cost 8,223.32 NGN. For the Philippines, the batch of 1,000 V-Coins will be worth 351.99 PHP, and in Vietnam, it will cost 156,000 VND. Prices for the 2,800, 5,000, and 13,500 V-Coins packs will also be adjusted in each region.

This adjustment is part of an ongoing effort to keep product pricing in line with local economic conditions. The company will continue to monitor global economies and may make further adjustments in the future to maintain the accessibility of its products in different markets.

Via: Fortnite

Author’s note: It is something that cannot be avoided when the currencies of different countries rise or fall in value. At least in Mexico we are being saved from this adjustment.