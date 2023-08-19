The price of energy | Crisis winter cancelled? Europe’s gas reserves were filled two months early

The EU Commission announced on Saturday that the gas storages are already 90% full and the readiness for the coming winter is good.

European gas storages are already 90 percent full for the coming winter, the EU Commission announced on Saturday. The goal was reached two months ahead of schedule.

The commission posted a message about the good gas situation on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

“Together, we are gradually reducing our dependence on Russian gas and are well prepared for the coming winter and possible gas supply disruptions,” the publication says.

The graphic of the commission shows that at the same time last year the occupancy rate was clearly lower. Next to the picture is an encouraging message: “on the right track for a safe winter”.

Last winter energy prices rose to record highs in Europe when gas flow from Russia to Europe stopped. Until then, natural gas imported from Russia via pipelines had played a major role, especially in Central Europe. There it is used both in industry and for heating homes.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine triggered European sanctions against Russia. In response, Russia further cut gas exports to Europe. Russia had already started reducing gas exports to Europe in the summer before the war.

In this way, Russia hoped to be able to undermine European support for Ukraine.

During the war, the EU has banned the import of crude oil, oil products and coal from Russia to Europe, which has also affected the overall supply of energy.

Due to the energy shortage in Central Europe and the electricity market’s connections, the situation was reflected in high electricity prices in Finland as well.

According to the Reuters news agency, Europe managed to replace two-thirds of Russian gas with other sources last year. On the other hand, the import of Russian liquefied natural gas to Europe even increased, which got the EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson’s to appeal to EU countries that such agreements wouldn’t do it anymore.

Even the last one in winter, several experts estimate that the coming winter could be even more difficult than the previous one in terms of energy and electricity prices in Europe. This was justified by the fact that during the first “war winter” the EU still had old gas reserves at its disposal.

The Commission’s announcement on Saturday says that the EU countries have succeeded in buying gas on the world market better than was feared a year ago.

However, the Financial Times does not in his own analysis see that the danger is over: the stocks are not enough to meet the needs of the whole of Europe, and, for example, a cold winter together with gas supply disruptions could still cause problems and price fluctuations, according to the magazine.

In the new situation, Europe has become dependent on the supply of liquefied natural gas, or LNG. The market for liquefied gas transported by ships is global, and thus European energy prices are affected by events far away.

Lately, lng prices have been driven up by the threat of a strike at Australian terminals.