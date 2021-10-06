Power lines, near a substation in the north of Madrid. Luis Sevillano (THE COUNTRY)

The price of electricity will skyrocket this Thursday in Spain to 288 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on average, 26% more than this Wednesday. In the most expensive section of the day, between eight and nine at night, the cost per MWh will far exceed 300 euros, pulverizing any previous record: it will reach 319 euros. Electricity will exceed 200 euros in all time slots: not even at dawn, when consumption plummets and the cheapest technologies cover practically all of the demand, will the price drop below that level.

This Thursday will be the fourth day in which the average daily price of electricity will exceed 200 euros per MWh, after those of this Wednesday and this Tuesday and that of Friday of last week. To put this data into perspective, it should be remembered that just a month ago the megawatt hour cost less than 130 euros, and that on the same date in 2019 – the year before the pandemic – it was just over 50. In other words: in two years the price of electricity has almost increased sixfold.

These electricity peaks coincide with a new chapter, the umpteenth now, in the escalation of natural gas prices in Europe. The main reference in the Old Continent, the Dutch TTF market, shoots up this Wednesday at double-digit rates before the forecast that doubts about supply will not be cleared in the short term and after the Community Executive has committed to moving tab to try to avoid that this increase in price strangles the recovery. The natural gas evolution graph is, in the most immediate, the closest thing to a wall: so far this week, its price rises more than 50%, something unusual in a market not used to such abrupt variations. The all-time highs are a constant day after day.

The sharp rise in recent hours also reached the British market, where the price also grew in double digits at the beginning of the heating season in the northern hemisphere. In the last 72 hours, the accumulated increase is around 60%. “This clearly shows that the market is in the grip of fear,” says Ole Hansen, an analyst at Saxo Bank. The rally, they complete from the consulting firm Capital Economics, “does not show signs that it is going to loosen.”

This Monday, the International Energy Agency warned that gas reserves in Europe are today 16% lower than the average of the last five years at this time of the year and 22% lower than they were at this point in 2020. A fact that has stoked fears about supply if this coming winter is especially harsh, like last.

In the EU case, the umpteenth rise in the price of natural gas comes less than a day after the European Commission, through the mouth of its president, Ursula von der Leyen, pointed to the possibility that Brussels chose to “unlink” the price of electricity that of natural gas to try to tame the escalation of light. The Energy Commissioner, Kadri Simson, also announced that at the end of the year she will propose a “reform of the gas market” and that it will try to solve “the problems of storage and security of supply” in the block, with “ways of joint purchase of emergency gas reserves ”such as those proposed by Spain. As is customary since the escalation began, the rise in gas prices has a direct effect on the electricity market, in which combined cycle plants tend to hit the highest in a good number of time bands.

Beyond the obvious damage to households, which have to face much higher bills than in previous years, the increase in fuel prices is having a cascade of macroeconomic effects: an increase in inflation with few precedents in recent years and a rebound in the cost of industrial inputs that is making things difficult for the secondary sector.