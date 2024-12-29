He price of light It does not give consumers a break and this Sunday, December 29, 2024, it remains above 100 euros during all hours of the day. The average price rises to 136.15 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), with time slots in which it exceeds 160 euros. It is very important, if we want savelook for the most expensive and cheapest times to try to use the appliances that consume the most such as the washing machine, dishwasher or ceramic hob at the cheapest times whenever we can.

The price of electricity per hour tomorrow, December 29

He price of electricity this Sunday, December 29 remains on average at 136.15 euros, being the most expensive hour the one between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. with a price that reaches 162 euros. The cheapest hour will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Its cost will be more than 108 euros and it is during this period of time when you are most interested in using these appliances.

From 00:00 to 01:00 hours: 146.28 euros/MWh

​From 01:00 to 02:00 hours: 142.77 euros/MWh

​From 02:00 to 03:00 hours: 140.08 euros/MWh

​From 03:00 to 04:00 hours: 138.3 euros/MWh

​From 04:00 to 05:00 hours: 137.26 euros/MWh

​From 05:00 to 06:00 hours: 137.26 euros/MWh

​From 06:00 to 07:00 hours: 134.11 euros/MWh

​From 07:00 to 08:00 hours: 138.3 euros/MWh

From 08:00 to 09:00 hours: 141.66 euros/MWh

​From 09:00 to 10:00 hours: 138.3 euros/MWh

​From 10:00 to 11:00 hours: 115.88 euros/MWh

​From 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: 109.94 euros/MWh

​From 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.: 109.4 euros/MWh

​From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: 108.88 euros/MWh

​From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: 109.81 euros/MWh

​From 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: 113.87 euros/MWh

​From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: 125.13 euros/MWh

​From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: 145.18 euros/MWh

​From 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: 152.78 euros/MWh

​From 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: 158.67 euros/MWh

​ From 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: 162 euros/MWh

​From 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: 161.94 euros/MWh

​From 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: 151.4 euros/MWh

​From 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.: 148.19 euros/MWh

December, on its way to being the most expensive

The month of December is on its way to being the month most expensive of the year. Trend to which the price of light this Sunday with a new increase, marking a price of 136.15 euros/MWh, an increase of 2.27% compared to 133.13 this Saturday. This increase becomes more relevant if we look back and compare it with Christmas Eve, the price rose by 58% and Christmas Day by 36%. Yesterday, Thursday, it also rose, and did so by 32%.

Day 1: 126.52 euros

Day 2: 143.21 euros

Day 3: 140.43 euros

Day 4: 133.37 euros

Day 5: 135.26 euros

Day 6: 117.59 euros

Day 7: 36.67 euros

Day 8: 22.19 euros

Day 9: 67.19 euros

Day 10: 134.22 euros

Day 11: 139.09 euros

Day 12: 146.67 euros

​Day 13: 143.73 euros

​Day 14: 128.85 euros

​Day 15: 102.99 euros

​Day 16: 120.86 euros

​Day 17: 121.85 euros

​Day 18: 113.45 euros

​Day 19: 75.92 euros

​Day 20: 114.67 euros

​Day 21: 94.63 euros

​Day 22: 53.93 euros

​Day 23: 46.57 euros

​Day 24: 73.85 euros

Day 25: 100.94 euros

Day 26: 133.94 euros

​Day 27: 133.6 euros

The appliances that consume the most light

On days like this, between the Christmas party and the New Year party, customers with contract linked to the regulated rate More than ever, they look for that moment when they can use the appliances that consume the most in an attempt to save. For obvious reasons, the fridge It is the appliance that consumes the most energy, since it must remain in operation 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

Although it is not the device that consumes the most per hour, it does end up being the one that generates the most expenses monthly. It represents around 20% of the electricity bill, with more than 500 kWh of annual expenditure. On these dates, in addition, it may be more loaded with family meals and this is noticeable in consumption.

Another of the essential appliances in any home, it is also one of the ones that causes the most expense. The washing machine On average, it is in operation for about 30 hours per month, which ends up accounting for 10% of the electricity bill. However, its consumption may vary depending on the use of hot water, long programs or high spin cycles, which can increase energy consumption.

He dishwasher completes the podium of the three appliances that consume the most energy in homes, with an average that is around 8% of the total cost of the electricity bill. Slightly lower than the consumption of the washing machine, although, as happens in this one, factors such as the washing programs used or its energy efficiency also influence it.